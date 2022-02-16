Tribute to the two legends of the Indian music industry, Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri

First The nightingale of India and Now the King of disco. India has the lost two legends this month. Both the 'Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri ', the best duo have done collaboration together and created numerous melodious tracks that will be remembered for eternity. Together they give hits like Kaliyon Kaa Chaman, Gori hai Kalaiyaan, O Saiyaan Deewane, and many others. Lata Mangeshkar has a huge part in Bappi Lahiri's film and music journey. In his first-ever composition for a Bengali film, Lata Ji sang for it. He once said in one of his interviews that without Lata Ji's support we would have been 'swept away by the competition'

The passing of both the legends marks the end of an era in the Indian music industry. They will be missed.