Tried And Tested Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Dandruff

Dandruff is one of the most common problems among every woman. The first line of treatment most women always opt for is using an anti-dandruff shampoo but sometimes it does not work if you have a sensitive scalp. The chemicals in your hair can be harsh which can lead to irritation and dryness and so this leads to dandruff.

Here are few ayurvedic remedies that work:

Amla

Amla is the best treatment and one of the greatest sources of Vitamin C. If you tried everything to cure it but it does not go away. Then use amla to rescue from dandruff.

In a bowl, take ground tulsi leaves and amla powder. Also, add water to make a thick paste. Apply this thick paste for 30 minutes on your scalp. Wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is an ayurvedic treatment that also works wonders on our hair. It has anti-bacterial, calming, and soothing properties. Applying to the scalp can relieve itching.

Extract the gel from an aloe vera gel and then apply it to the scalp. Leave it overnight on the scalp and wash it off in the morning.

Neem

Neem has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-viral, and antiseptic properties. In Ayurveda, it is considered the curer to all ailments. It helps in killing fungi and bacteria which gives the scalp relief from itchiness and irritation.

At night, apply neem oil to your hair and then wash it off in the morning. Also, grind neem leaves and mix curd in them then apply this paste all over your scalp and hair. Rinse it off after 20 – 25 minutes.