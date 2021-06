Tried Nykaa Naturals Onion & Fenugreek Hair Growth Paraben and Sulphate Free Hair Mask. It has onion which promotes hair growth and fenugreek which prevents hair fall. After I used this mask, my hair felt much smoother and silkier, it also helped reduce hair fall. Since I faced no problem, I continued using the mask for a month and after a month I can say it is a good product to reduce frizz, get tangle free and smooth hair but it didn’t help with hair growth.