Trippin with the Kandasamys: A romantic getaway goes wrong

Trippin' with the Kandasamys is the third movie of the Kandasamys directed by Jayan Moodley, which is currently streaming on Netflix. This South African comedy-drama runs for 1 hour and 33 minutes.





The story begins when best-friends turned in-laws Jennifer (Jailoshini Naidoo) and Shanti (Maeshni Naicker) plan a couples' getaway to rekindle their marital relationship. But little did they know that their husbands have planned something else for them. Surprise, surprise! The whole family will arrive at their couples' getaway and then things will steer into different directions.





Things start to get weird when Baby, Shanti's younger sister-in-law makes an appearance during the trip.





Jayan Moodley helmed the whole storyline with utmost care and build up the characters of the movie with so much detail yet never missed out on the fun and comedy part. The actors including Madhushan Singh, Mishqah Parthiephal, Yugan Naidoo and Koobeshen Naidoo, Maeshni Naicker, Jailoshini Naidoo, and others have done a great job. It was a treat to watch Mariam Bassa as Aya with her one-liners.





Well, nothing can be flawless can it be? The director has really tried her best to put it out there but the story is known to all of us. Maybe the dialogues are different and the dialogue delivery has variations but the storyline has predictable components.





That being said, this movie is highly recommendable. Also, don't miss out on the Bollywood track at the end.