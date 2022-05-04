Trot singer Lim Young-Woong is quite a big deal

Lim Young-Woong just had a comeback and pulled off the craziest numbers as a soloist. His new album 'IM HERO' has already sold a whopping 1 million copies!





He made history by becoming the first Korean solo artist to sell millions in just a week. Now he has joined Kpop acts like BTS, NCT Dream, and Seventeen to achieve this impressive feat. Also, all his songs are charting on Top Melon 50.





Many international fans might not be aware of him as he's not a Kpop idol but a trot singer. Also, he has also won 1st place in the survival show 'Mr. Trot'. Have you listened to his songs?