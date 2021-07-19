True Beauty was overrated.

True Beauty is a popular k-drama based on a webtoon of the same name. The webtoon was very popular and the fans of the webtoon were eagerly waiting for the drama. The cast included Moon Gayoung, Cha Eunwoo and Park Yoona, all very famous and experienced actors.

I have just recently finished watching it and it was not good. I was very disappointed, with such an amazing cast the drama still fell flat. It was very cringy and cliche.

the story revolves around an "ugly duckling" who is bullied at her school, she discovers makeup and through youtube, a tutorial transforms into beauty.

Lim Jugyeong leads the two lives of a beautiful and ugly teenager.

The drama deals with subjects of bullying, suicide and the pressure to be beautiful but it all is dealt in a very irrational and illogical manner.

why does she need the attention of two beautiful guys to feel beautiful? where is the character growth?

In my honest opinion, it looked like a very cheap imitation of My Id is Gangnam Beauty. and My ID is Gangnam Beauty dealt with all these subjects and it is one of the most popular dramas to deal with these subjects.

True beauty was not good. It is overrated.

Hwang Yeop as Seojun was the only reason to watch it, he shines in the role.