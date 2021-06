'Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist' is a 2018 true crime documentary concerning the murder of Brian Wells, the incident is also known as the "collar bomb" or "pizza bomber" case.

If you enjoy true crime documentaries, you'll enjoy this one because it has so many cliffhangers and questions. That being said, be prepared for some scenes in the series to be upsetting to some viewers.