Truth about Lotus Herbals Sunscreens: Is it any good?

We all know how important it is to protect ourselves from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Lotus Sunscreen makes claims The 3-in-1 daily sunblock is a revolutionary sun protection formulation that combines broad-spectrum UVA (PA +++) and UVB (SPF 40) protection with skin lightening ingredients to give the skin a uniform matte finish. Its non-greasy formula and quick absorption ensure a shine-free, light and clean feel.





Herbal extracts of birch, mallow, and hops are among the ingredients. Major Ingredients are Water, talcum, light kaolin, glycerine, polyacrylamideC13-14 Isoparaffin laureth-7, oxybenzoene, octyl methoxy cinnamate, titanium dioxide, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, isopropyl myristare, cyclopentasiloxane, elcosene, copolymer, fumed silica, 2-phenoxyethanol, methyl paraben, propyl paraben, methylchlor. It's an excellent sunblock.





I have normal to dry skin and previously tried Neutrogena but did not like it. Good consistency and easy to apply. It does not make my skin oily or sweaty, and it leaves me feeling refreshed after application. It is not heavy on the skin and does its job well.