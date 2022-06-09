Truth about Mama Earth products: Are they 100% natural?

Mama Earth products are known to be 100% natural. It is believed that these products do not have any artificial preservatives. I have only tried the Ubtan face pack from Mama Earth and could feel a difference in my skin's texture. Mama Earth believes in chemical-free, natural, and dermatologist products for their customer's skin. Today, there are so many brands that sell skin-care products which makes it difficult to trust the brands. In a world where brands are just busy making money, Mama Earth seems to believe in putting their customer first and then their money. The product price is also quite affordable.

Have you ever tried using Mama Earth products? If so, which one have you tried?