The truth about Nykaa Naturals haircare range. Is it worth the hype?

Nykaa recently came up with a haircare range and it was all over the internet. I decided to give it a try and will share a very honest opinion about it. I tried the Nykaa Naturals Onion & Fenugreek Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Mask - Hair Growth Combo which retails for Rs. 1118/- and you can get it from their official site. I tried this for 6 months and finally decided to share what I feel about the product. I honestly did not feel it worth the hype. I was facing heavy hair fall when I started using the product and didn’t see much of a difference after using it for good 6 months. It says the product contains the goodness of red onion to promote hair growth and sulfur-rich ingredients and keratin helps in strengthening the hair. It also contains fenugreek seeds which help in increasing blood circulation which is key to good hair. All these key ingredients forced me to try the product and are Paraben, SLS, and SLES free. It is also cruelty-free and 100% vegan. Honestly, it is a good proctologist looking at the ingredients and the price point but I didn’t find it very useful for protecting my hair and helping get rid of my hair fall. I wouldn’t choose this product again especially looking at my problem area of hair fall. Do let us know your opinion if give this product a try!