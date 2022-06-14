Truth about Patanjali products: Are they 100% natural?

Patanjali products are by far one of the most talked-about products in the beauty market. It is an Indian beauty brand made with rich organic ingredients for us. Many people have an issue with the product not only because of its political agenda but also because people are yet not sure if it can be a trusted brand. The people who are against this brand suggest that it's cheap only because it sells low-quality products. These people claim that the ingredients mentioned behind the product will give you clarity on the brand not being natural. But then the other half believes that the products are made with natural products.

According to this set, the soap, shampoo, face wash and it's coconut oil can do wonders on our skin. I haven't tried any other product apart from its hand soap because I get confused between so many brands to choose from. How about you? Have you tried any of its products?