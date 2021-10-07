Try this effective mask to get rid of acne overnight!!

Sleeping masks are so in trend thanks to the ten-step Korean skincare routine! Sleeping masks are nothing but masks that you are supposed to apply and keep overnight and are used as the last step in your skincare routine. Sleeping masks seal in the moisture and also have specific benefits depending on your target skin concerns. Sleeping masks are of various types and formulations depending on your skin type and your skin issues, the most common being dehydrated and acne-prone skin because sleeping masks or any overnight treatments work best for these common problems. You will find a number of tea tree-infused sleeping masks commercially but did you know that you can also make your very own tea tree sleeping mask using just a few simple ingredients? Here is a tried and tested super effective tea tree sleeping mask recipe for acne-prone skin that you must definitely try-





BENEFITS:





Tea Tree Oil- Tea tree oil has sanitized and purifying properties which is why it is quite known for its anti-acne and skin detoxing benefits. Tea tree oil inhibits acne-causing fungus and bacteria, balances the natural micro-flora of skin, and keeps skin clear and flawless. Tea tree oil treats acne without leaving behind any scarring or dark spots which is superb!





Aloe Vera Gel- Aloe Vera gel is quite known for its anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing properties which makes it a great ingredient in anti-acne products. Aloe Vera gel is super hydrating and moisturizing and it keeps skin clear, soft, and flawless. It has antimicrobial effects that help heal acne faster and prevent any scarring and dark spots. In this recipe, use only commercial aloe vera gel as fresh aloe vera would not work, make sure that you are purchasing a good organic brand.





Vitamin E Oil- Vitamin E oil has essential fatty acids that keep skin plump, clear, and glowing. Vitamin E also works as a preservative in the recipe. It also has antioxidant effects. You can either use the Vitamin E oil that you get in a bottle or break open a few vitamin E oil capsules.





Things you need-

* 2 tablespoons commercial aloe vera gel

* 3-4 drops tea tree oil

* 3-4 drops vitamin E oil