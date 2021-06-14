Try Mamaearth’s Argan Hair Mask for Dry and Damaged Hair

When I came across Mamaearth's Argan Hair Mask, I couldn't stop myself from trying it. I have used Mamaearth’s Argan Hair Mask thrice on my hair and it has worked wonders. Prior to using this hair mask my particular sections of hair were frizzy, dried and damaged. Its super hydrating, nourishing and gives deep conditioning which keeps my hair stronger and smoother. I felt an amazing difference from my first wash and it made my hair shinier, silkier and moisturized. Mamaearth’s Argan Hair Mask contains argan oil, milk protein and avocado oil. Make sure that you apply this hair mask from root of your hair to tip of your hair. That’s how this product is going to work on your hair. For best results, leave this mask for 20 – 25 minutes. I do recommend this hair mask for adding life back to your hair. In case, you are someone who uses heated tools or colour I highly recommend this hair mask. A treat to your hair. Happy hair!