Trying I’m From Mugwort Essence and let’s see if it actually work! #BeautyTruthBomb

I’m From is a Korean Skincare brand that promises three things: ingredient transparency, honest materials, and no harmful additives.

This is a strong and solid philosophy that resonates with me. Wishtrend was kind enough to send me one of their bestselling products, the I’m From Mugwort Essence, so today I wanted to share with you a review based on my personal experience. This is a soothing essence made with the single ingredient of Mugwort Extract.

The refreshing fluid formula adheres and absorbs into the skin to soothe sensitive skin and recharge moisture from within. As a reference, my skin type is very dry, with hyperpigmentation left over from acne scars. Improving texture and tone while maintaining hydration has always been my biggest skin concern.

The main and single ingredient in this toner is the pure Mugwort Extract that originates from the Ganghwa region in Korea. I think it is so neat that it is clearly displayed on the packaging so you know the exact origins of the ingredients. In terms of packaging, the olive green glass bottle is very chic and aesthetically pleasing.

This essence has a very natural, herbal scent stemming from the mugwort extract, as no artificial fragrances were added. I personally enjoy the herbaceous scent as I find it calming and makes for an apothecary-Esque, spa-like experience.

So far, I don’t believe this essence offers any additional benefits in terms of brightening hyperpigmentation or treating acne. However, this instantly soothes and hydrates my skin, making it look more plump and healthy.

Because of its ultra calming properties, I can confidently layer this on with other products and know it won’t cause any irritation.

All skin types, from dry to normal and combination, can benefit from the lightweight texture, fast absorption, and soothing formula