Trying international skincare products. Worth the hype? Let’s find out! #BeautyTruthBomb

Drunk Elephant





A typical Indian at heart, I first convert the price into INR and this one turned out to be a not-so-expensive brand.





A clean beauty brand, Drunk Elephant is a hit among millennials because of its cute packaging (even I am sold on it) and interesting product names. Apart from being a celebrity favorite, the brand has beauty lovers vouching for its products. It is an expensive brand, and therefore, I didn’t want to invest in full-sized products as I was ordering them for the first time.

I bought a travel pack of four minis – B Hydra Intensive Hydration serum, Protini Polypeptide cream, Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30, and Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops.





The product size for minis is unbelievably small for the price you pay, especially after adding up the custom duty. The size is designed to support almost a month-long regimen and sadly, it DIDN’T work for me. (BRB, wiping tears!)