Trying international skincare products. Worth the hype? Let’s find us! #BeautyTruthBomb

I tried using another product from Drunk Elephant- Polypeptide Cream and the products literally did nothing to my skin even after 30 days of usage.

The kit I ordered was a hydration regimen that helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, but even after days of application, my skin felt dehydrated. However, when I read about it and spoke to a few others who tried and liked Drunk Elephant products, I learned that the products are designed to be used together, exclusively.

If you plan to mix and match products from different brands with Drunk Elephant's, it might not be a good idea to invest in this one.

My verdict is a NO unless you’re ready to spend a lot more and buy the whole routine – from serum and moisturizer to sunscreen – and bid goodbye to your stocked-up skincare shelf!