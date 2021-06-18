The tumultuous life of Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia turns 64 today. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 with Raj Kapoor's Bobby. After that, she became an overnight sensation and her polka-dot dress was very popular among the youngsters. While basking in the success of her first film, she married superstar Rajesh Khanna, who was fifteen years older than her. The couple had two daughters, Rinki and Twinkle Khanna.





However, Dimple decided to end their marriage after Khanna wanted her to stop working in films. Despite staying separately, Dimple did not divorce him and resumed her Bollywood career in 1984 after more than a decade of break. She did several films that failed to impress both the audiences and the critic.





She then shifted towards parallel cinema that had strong roles. She won a National Award for her role in 'Rudaali' and has given several memorable roles in films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Luck By Chance' and 'Finding Fanny.' After seeing some clips of her acting, director Christopher Nolan auditioned for his film 'Tenet'. Dimple aced the audition and landed the role of Priya in his sci-fi action film.





Dimple's career has had several major ups and downs and personal struggles. Despite all this, she decided to stick around and work. She is one of those rare female actors to have such a long and interesting filmography.