A tweet from a Pakistani celebrity hints at Aryan Khan's arrest, saying that youngsters should be home by dusk

How ironic that someone who is urging parents to keep a watch on their children, urging them not to use illegal substances or damage themselves, uploads a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.





These celebs never miss an opportunity to mock Shah Rukh Khan or Bollywood. They are hypocrites, in my opinion, because if you are telling someone not to do something, then take a stand and don't do it yourself.





We, as fans, are with SRK and will not tolerate any nonsense from anyone.