TWICE Set To Make A Comeback in August

TWICE's long awaited OT9 comeback is near!









On July 13, JYP Entertainment announced that the nation's girl group would be making a comeback this August with their 11th mini-album. Titled 'Between 1&2,' the album is set to drop on August 26.









This will mark TWICE's first Korean comeback in almost nine months, since their third studio album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' released in November last year.









Meanwhile, all 9 members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment and are set to make their Japanese comeback with 'Celebrate' on July 27.