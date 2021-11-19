TWICE's interview with Radio Host Park Myung-soo has left the audience with conflicting opinions - Whose side are you on?

TWICE is swamped with the promotions of their newly released album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. TWICE's Dahyun and Tzuyu recently made their appearance on KBS CoolFM's "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show" to promote their album. However, the show didn't go as planned. During their interview, the host Park Myung-soo asked some questions which seem to have offended both the members.





Park Myung-soo teased the members with an inconsiderate question, he asked "You are carrying out promotional activities for "Scientist," so how is the reaction to the song? Many fans felt that Park Myung-soo was being rude to them as he already knew that "Scientist" is not performing well on the charts. Dahyun was seemingly uncomfortable with the question and yet the host kept insisting them to answer. Fans were outraged about the whole situation and vented their anger out on Park Myung-soo's Instagram handle.





But this is not the end, the other section of the fans, specifically domestic fans felt that Dahyun and Tzuyu were being insulting to Park Myung-soo as in response to Park Myung Soo's question, Dahyun read a viewer's comment, saying, "Why are you making it difficult for them? This is TWICE! Dahyun is a funny person, but she must also get tired of her fame. Be happy, Dahyun!"





Although many applauded Dahyun's wit, some fans felt that they were downright rude to the host, even though he is a senior to them. Since then, they have been receiving mixed reactions from everywhere. Was it smart or rude of Dahyun to dodge the question this way?





Also, was the host being disrespectful intentionally, or are fans overreacting? Whose side are you on?



