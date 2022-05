After TWICE members surprised fans with solo Instagram accounts, it is announced that Nayeon will be making her solo debut.





In almost a 7-year-career, TWICE's first member has embarked to make solo music. It was kind of expected because JYP Entertainment trademarked her album recently in the name of "NA/1st Mini Album".





TWICE's official Instagram has dropped 1st poster for now. Are you excited for Nayeon's solo debut?