TWICE's Nayeon, Tzuyu and Momo test positive for COVID-19

TWICE's Nayeon, Tzuyu and Momo have tested positive for COVID-19.









On May 22, JYP Entertainment released a statement regarding the trio's condition post their overseas schedule. According to the agency's statement, Nayeon, Tzuyu and Momo have all received three rounds of COVID-19 vaccination. Currently, Nayeon is only experiencing fatigue, while Momo and Tzuyu both have coughs.









The company apologized for causing concern to fans and ensured that they are prioritizing their artists' health to see to a speedy recovery.









Previously, the three members had tested negative for the virus through the PCR test administered before their departure from the United States.