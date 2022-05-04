Twinkle Khanna Is The Real Reason Behind Akshay Kumar's roaring successful career

As we all know Akshay Kumar was regarded as a playboy in the 90's and rumours of his affair with Raveena Tondon was everywhere. After few flop films Akshay proposed Twinkle and they got married.Akshay once said in KWK that twinkle made him make better and wise choice in life and that's why he is successful today and the entire credit goes to her. Further she claimed that she said no to have a second child if Akshay doesn't do sensible films. Now we know what is the secret to Akshay's knit tight routine and success.