Twinkle Khanna's attempt to clear Aarav's name from accusations that he was detained alongside Aryan Khan

When the news of Aryan Khan's detention by NCB broke, several names emerged as being linked to the case, including Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khan's son Aarav Bhatia.

Prior to Aryan Khan's name being made public, there were also rumours that Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav, had been arrested as part of the drug raid.

We all know how humorous Twinkle Khanna is, so she seized the opportunity and posted a photo of herself and her son Aarav Bhatia in London, clearly stating in the caption that they are having a good time.