Two complaints were filed against actress Kangana Ranaut in Pune.

On Friday, two complaints were lodged against the Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut at the Chatushringi and Sinhagad road police station, Pune. This started when Kangana made the allegation about India's Independence against the British. She said that we got Independence in 2014 and not 1947. She said that Congress was an extension of British rule and India got its freedom when BJP came into power in 2014. She quoted that what India got was 'bheek' in 1947.





The first complaint was made at Chatushringi police station in Pune. The second complaint was made by All India Professional's Congress Pune and has demanded strict action against the actress. AIPC has written a letter to the senior inspector of Sinhagad road saying ' Ranaut has publicly insulted many freedom fighters by making offensive statements about the country’s freedom struggle... and has hurt the feelings of Indian citizens.” “The statement has hurt the feelings of the people of the country and a wave of anger has arisen in the society. Also, such an offensive statement is likely to create law and order problems and disrupt social harmony. However, it is requested that immediate action be taken against Ranaut by filing an FIR under PASA Act 1985’, the complaint letter written to police stated.'





Is this her strategy to get into politics or is it for PR for her upcoming movies?