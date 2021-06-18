Two in one goodness for your lips and cheeks. Read this review to know about Just Herbs Herb Enriched Lip & Cheek.

I was very excited about this product. Are you also Always on the go? Looking for makeup that multitasks as you do? A quick touch-up with Just Herbs Herb Enriched Lip & Cheek Tint will rescue you every time you need that instant glamourous look! An all-rounder natural makeup product which is perfect for daily use as it is made of all-natural pigments that add a natural sheen and day long moisture to the lips and cheeks. Available in seven buildable shades that adapt to most Indian skin tones, this single product will breathe new life into your look for office or even a dinner date, without stealing any valuable time. What's more? Since the Herb Enriched Lip & Cheek Tint is completely natural, it works both as a makeup and skincare product. It feels light and keeps your skin moisturised all day. Apart from the glam factor, this double duty product also hydrates, nourishes and moisturises chapped lips and cheeks. Natural lip and cheek tint that blends easily and adds a natural flush of color Enriched with the goodness of jojoba oil, javitri and rice starch Moisturising tint that nourishes chapped and flaky lips Gives a buildable sheen and is super light on your skin Stays on for at least 5-6 hours without the need to reapply Suitable for all skin types Free of parabens, silicones, SLS and beeswax This product is vegan. I highly recommend this:)