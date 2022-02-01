Two years of 'Jawani Janeman', what is your favorite thing about the film?

Jawaani Jaaneman is not just a comedy flick, but it has heart felt emotions, a nice fresh story, wonderful message, told in a rather lighter way! The best part of this enjoyable film is the starcast for sure, as each and everyone is perfectly suited for the role they're playing. However, Saif, the highly underrated actor, just blows your mind with his cool acting skills. He's at his best in both the hilarious scenes and serious ones. It's so delightful to watch him on screen! Well, what can I say about this young cute kid, the debutante Alaya? All I want to write here is God bless her with more and more films in Bollywood. She just shines in her part with such a natural performance. Kudos also to her boldness for choosing to play this character in her very first movie, which some other girls of her age would've hesitated to do. Don't get it? I just don't want to spoil it for you. Just watch the film and you'll agree with me!