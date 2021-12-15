From TXT to NCT: Three major feats achieved by these K-pop artists on Billboard 200 in 2021

2021 is about to end, and by the end of this year, many K-pop artists from BTS to NCT have broken records on various platforms and reached new milestones. Let's take a look at the three new feats achieved by our beloved K-pop groups on Billboard 200 this week.





TXT has become the only Korean artist to chart three new albums on the Billboard 200 in 2021 with 'Still Dreaming', 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' and their recent first Japanese EP “Chaotic Wonderland” TWICE’s “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3" has become the first K-Pop girl group album Of 2021 to spend 4 Weeks on Billboard 200. And lastly, NCT 127 has become the first K-Pop Artist to spend 12 consecutive weeks on billboard 200 with the 2021 album, only BTS and BLACKPINK have managed to chart for 12 consecutive weeks with their album.





2021 has been a very happening year for many rookies and old K-pop groups with the resurgence of popularity worldwide. Which K-pop group did you enjoy the most in 2021?