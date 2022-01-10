TXT's Soobin reveals the reason why the members created personal Instagram profiles and why he won't make one

After BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER took the world by storm when they opened their personal Instagram accounts unexpectedly. Fans were pleased and couldn't stop gushing over it. However, many solo stans were a bit disappointed after Soobin was nowhere to be found on the app, a fan shared Weverse replies of the singer where he mentioned why TXT members opened their personal Instagram accounts and the reason why he has no plans to create one.





He said, "We asked the company, and it was decided that only the members who wanted to open an account would do so." To reply to one of the fans on why he didn't open one, Soobin gave an amusing reply and wrote, "Only because I'm lazy..." Well, the reason is as simple as that, doesn't he represent all the millennials?