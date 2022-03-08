TXT's Yeonjun, actress Roh Jeong-Eui, and actor Seo Bum-June announced as new MCs for SBS's Inkigayo

SBS's weekly music program "INKIGAYO" has new MCs now. After NCT's Sungchan, IVE's Yujin, and TREASURE's Jihoon hosted for one year, Yeonjun, Roh Jeong-Eui and Seo Bum-June are set to take over.





We had Fridays with Soobin on 'Music Bank', now we will spend Sundays with Yeonjun. MOAs (TXT fandom) are lucky as two members of TXT have been selected as MCs for music shows. Meanwhile, actress Roh Jeong-Eui is known for her role in "Our Beloved Summer". Actor Seo Bum-June made his debut through drama "Nevertheless" and recently worked in dramas "Dr. Park's Clinic" and "Rookie Cops".





We'll have to see how this dynamic will work out since it's one idol and two actors this time, unlike last time where all three were idols. The trio will begin hosting "Inkigayo" from April. Are you excited about this trio? Will you miss the current MCs?