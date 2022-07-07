TXT's Yeonjun Announced As Brand Ambassador and Guest Creative Director For Privé Alliance

TXT's Yeonjun is definitely living up to his 'It Boy' title!









On July 8, Privé Alliance, a unisex streetwear label, announced that the TXT member would be their new brand ambassador. Additionally, Yeonjun will be a guest creative director for a limited capsule collection launching in August 2022.









The collection, that is set to launch on August 12, will incorporate Yeonjun's sketches that have been digitally printed and embroidered on the products. Praising the 4th Gen idol, the brand stated, "His influence as a style icon within the fashion and music scene makes him a perfect fit for the brand's constant evolving and progressive movement of creative collaborations. YEONJUN epitomizes personal style—modern yet timeless, minimal yet fun."









Additionally, Yeonjun expressed his excitement over this collaboration. "With this amazing collaboration with Privé Alliance, I hope that people can enjoy this collection with a child's pure heart," he said.









Privé Alliance is a fashion brand launched by EXO member Baekhyun alongside fashion director Danyl Geneciran. Baekhyun currently serves as co-creative director and co-founder.