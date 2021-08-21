Trying Korean skincare! Come follow me along for my honest review! #BeautyTruthBomb

Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

This Korean skincare brand is all the rage currently. Known for its naturally-derived ingredients, creamy texture, and fun packaging, this brand is much-loved on foreign land. Intrigued and keen to try, I ordered its Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask and was wooed by its fun and colorful packaging.

The avocado-hued green glass bottle is unbelievably cute! The product is decently priced for what it offers but I still ordered a small size to start with.

The mask felt relaxing on the skin and its lightweight texture didn’t interfere with my skincare routine, I started to like it.

Sadly, it didn’t work on my dark circles and fine lines as promised and that was disappointing. That also makes me wonder if under-eye products are actually effective or just a gimmick? It’s a discussion for another time but my two cents on Glow Recipe – if you are keen to try something new (that comes in incredibly cute packaging), go for it.

I am contemplating giving their Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops a try that promises ‘real glass’ skin because who doesn’t want it?