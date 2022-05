Along with Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho, Hoechlin was one of three notable holdouts from the reunion cast. According to the studio, "additional names" will be revealed. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Lindy Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry are among those who have previously been announced.