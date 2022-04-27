U-Kiss member Eli breaks down when his son fails to recognise him upon meeting after two years

Eli and his wife Ji Yeon Su were married in 2014 and had a son in 2015. The couple's married life was highlighted in the TV show Mr. House Husband in which they are seen living a happy married life with their son Minsoo.

In 2020, the announcement of their divorce came as a shock because it was believed the two were happy together. Eli and Yeon Soo's age difference was a huge factor in their marriage and in addition to that Eli had given up his Korean citizenship to return to the USA.

Ji Yeon Soo went through a rough phase during those times because she was living alone in South Korea and doing part-time jobs to pay off debt. In 2021, Ji Yeon opened up about how unhappy they were while filming for Mr. House Husband and that both of them had to put on a facade in front of the cameras.

Recently, they reunited for the TV show 'We Got Divorced' and spent three days two nights together catching up on life and their son. During the last of Eli's stay, he met his son who nearly failed to recognize him because he was wearing a mask. Eli hugged his son and broke down in tears. Later, the three spent more time together while Minsoo had many questions for his father.

When it was time for Eli to leave, Minsoo was seen kneeling and joining his hands begging his father to stay back and live together as a family of three. At that moment, Eli, his wife and the whole crew ended up crying. The emotional scene broke everyone's heart.

This shows that a failed marriage can affect young children quite badly especially when they are young and fail to understand what divorce means.