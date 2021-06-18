Udaybhan Singh Rathore Appreciation.

This is a small appreciation post for Saif Ali Khan's amazing work as an antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The actor has always been known for picking up offbeat character's, Saif really did justice to the role of Udaybhan Singh. Playing the role of an antagonis in the movie Saif has been seen giving out one of his best performances in the movie. The Fierce, Dark and Intense look's on the face of the character were praise worthy.

I really wish we could see Saif more often on the screen instead of Akshay or Salman..really