From 'Ugly' to 'Ittefaq' Why These Underrated Plot Twist Movies need more attention in Bollywood?

Ugly- Did you know Alia Bhatt was also a part of this movie? This movie is about Rahul, a struggling actor, searches for his daughter, Kali, after she goes missing. Soon, he and Bose, her stepfather who is also a policeman, begin to accuse each other of kidnapping her.





Special 26: I know some people really like this movie and why not? It's epic! and you would not be able to predict the plot twist at all! Akshay Kumar and Manor Bajpayee are brilliant in this movie





Table No. 21: You would think this is just a game! but as soon as the movie moves forward you know it is more than that! But the plot twist in this movie was so unpredictable and left the audience in shock.





Manorama Six Feet Under - This Abhay Deol starrer needs more attention! it gives out a social message with its plot twist and how! This movie is actually a great watch but remains underrated!





Ittefaq- We all loved Shershaah! But this is another mind blowing movie of Sidharth Malhotra that wasn't in the limelight when it came out. It has a great storyline and major plot twist that makes it a great watch!