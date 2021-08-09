Ugly truths about the beauty industry! #BeautyTruthBombs

You wouldn't poison yourself with petrol to prevent wrinkles, hormone disruptors to create perfect lips, or allergens to smell good - would you? Don't be too quick to dismiss this question as crazy. For your health, read on. You may be cutting back on processed and refined foods in favor of healthy fresh produce, but what are you washing your hair with? What's in the foundation you use every morning? What chemicals are you applying to your body through your daily personal care routine? Yes, you've detoxed your diet, but what about your makeup bag? We believe everyone should know about the hidden nasties in makeup, skincare, and personal care products to prevent further damage to our health. After all, our skin is our largest organ - and what goes on, goes in!





1. Some beauty products can cause long-term health effects.





A mind-boggling array of beauty and personal care products contain chemicals that not only trigger skin problems such as rashes, redness, acne, and other symptoms of contact dermatitis but are known or suspected causes of asthma, infertility, birth defects, and learning disabilities. There have been so many studies about health issues linked to toxic chemicals in makeup





2. A toxin is actually a poison - yet can be found in most beauty products these days.





The skin is our largest organ. It helps to detoxify our bodies, cleansing them of metabolic waste products and chemicals. On the other end of the spectrum, the skin is also capable of absorbing toxins, therefore choosing what you put on your body should be consciously examined and regulated. The Nemours Foundation describes a toxin as "a chemical or poison that is known to have harmful effects on the body." Furthermore, they say "toxins can come from food or water, from chemicals used to grow or prepare food, and even from the air that we breathe.





3. Despite the scientific evidence, cosmetic companies are continuing to produce the same toxic substances.





Few mainstream cosmetics companies have committed to removing carcinogens, parabens, or other harmful contaminants from their products, and continue to use the same polluting technologies and toxic formulas they developed decades ago. Do new laws need to be put in place that holds the beauty industry accountable for the chemicals they use? Do consumers need more information to make safer choices? Why are these companies not developing the next generation of safer, non-toxic products? These are the questions we need to be asking and acting on.





4. Do many personal care products contain toxic chemicals not listed on labels





Trying to avoid phthalates? What about 1,4-dioxane or formaldehyde? Good luck locating these and other toxic chemicals in a product's fine print. Many chemicals are hidden behind ambiguous terms like 'fragrance’ or smuggled in as trace contaminants. Loopholes in our ingredient-labeling laws exempt companies from listing them. Of concern, too, is the number of products without ingredients listed, particularly eye makeup products that are sometimes found to contain heavy metals like lead and mercury.