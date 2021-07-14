Underrated Recommendation: Kaafir on Zee5

Kaafir is a beautifully woven web show directed by Sonam Nair. This is currently streaming on Zee5, starring Dia Mirza, Mohit Raina, along with others.





This series is mainly based on the life of Kainaaz Akhtar, played by Dia Mirza. She gets entangled in India and gets arrested by the Indian prisoners thinking her to be a spy. The series has drama, pain, purity, love, and a lot more emotions.





When it was first released it got a good hit but slowly it got faded. But this Zee5 series needs to be watched. What are your thoughts?