An Underwhelming Predictable Family Drama that's neither fun nor engaging.

Most of the rural family dramas stick to the same old formula and sadly a very few of them end up as gratifying. Tuck Jagadish by Nani is the latest in the list of clichéd melodramas.

Tuck Jagadish shares a very strong resemblance with several Tamil-Telugu rural dramas and takes very little effort to be different. The screenplay by Shiva Nirvana is ordinary with the staging and proceedings around family members being less affectionate. The writing takes too much effort to make us resonate with the family but the overdrawn dramatic family sequence ends up as yawn fest in the initial hour.

Without Nani Tuck Jagadish would've been a damp squib, he is at his level best and holds the film firmly. Be it the goosebumps inducing mass moments or tear jerking emotional scenes he makes sure everything is at the right place. While Ritu Varma and her romantic interactions with Nani were effectively played, the rest of the big names on board couldn't make the film any better. Tuck Jagadish is a film that depends heavily on Nani & second half. The film gives us a ray of hope in the second hour only to be destroyed by a let down final act.

Thaman once again reworks his old formula and delivers an okayish album. It's the score that evokes the emotion in a scene to a great extent, unfortunately Gopi Sundar's melancholy score makes zero impact. Shiva Nirvana's half cooked product could've been much more impactful with a better approach. Despite Natural Stars's Natural act Tuck Jagadish ends up with a strictly average experience.