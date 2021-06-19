Unheard Exceptional Spooky Movies For Horror Buffs!

1)Midsommar

A visceral, unique, utterly crazed-up experience. Midsommar steps outside those aesthetic constraints while zeroing in on similar ideas.





2) House Of 1000 Corpses

It's a brutally entertaining thrill ride homage to classic horror films of the 70s. The things that happen get more and more bizarre and crazy as the film progresses and its really quite a ride.





3) Pink Flamingos

It's the type of movie you can't miss a minute of it since you might miss something unbelievable. I was amazed at how the most repulsive human being could become so endearing by the end of the story.





4) Salo Or The 120 Days

This movie well and truly has a point to make about fascism and human cruelty, and Pasolini’s legendary style couldn’t be much better.





5) Hostel

This story actually made me stop and think about what wealthy people really do when they get bored. Eli Roth takes you on a thrilling ride that you hope you never end up on in real life.