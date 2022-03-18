Unknown facts about Hema Malini that will shock you!

Hema Malini is a 10th standard dropout. In 1964, she was rejected by Tamil director CV Sridhar for not being a 'star material'. The dream girl got her first Filmfare Award for Seeta Aur Geeta in 1972. She was also felicitated with Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and was awarded Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian Cinema. She was the fourth highest-paid actress in 1971-1975 and the second-highest-paid actress in 1976-1980 and 1982-1985 along with Zeenat Aman. In her autobiography 'Hema Malini: The Authorized Biography' she reveals that Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar, two of the biggest superstars of the retro era, approached her with a marriage proposal. But it was Dharmendra who won her heart. She did more than 40 films with Dharmendra. As Dharmendra was already married and had four children, Hema Malini and Dharmendra converted to Islam. Hema Malini is 9 years older than Sunny Deol. She is the only actress in Bollywood who has acted opposite all Raj Kapoor clan actors. Like Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan is Hema Malini's gift to Bollywood. She was the one who gave a Bollywood break to King Khan after watching him in Fauji (TV Serial). She is a wonderful Bharatanatyam dancer.