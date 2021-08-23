Unlike other Orthodox male character, Amitabh‘s character in Piku challenged the notions of Patriarchy. Don't you agree?

Bhaskor Banerjee which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in Piku is one of the most progressive father-character ever introduced in the Hindi cinema. Unlike other Orthodox fathers, Banerjee was very proud of his daughter‘s achievement and wanted her to be sexually independent. Throughout the movie he had two arguments, one was his constipation and love for pooping and the other was that his daughter didn’t need a husband as she was too independent to be in a relationship. It was very cool to see how old men were challenging the patriarchal norms of society. It showed how Bollywood as an industry has grown that progressive characters like Bhaskor Banerjee are being written and enjoyed by the audience.