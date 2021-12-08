Unpopular-ish opinion: I don't think standards of beauty are dropping amongst Bollywood actresses

I recently saw a collection of photos on a discord server about Bollywood actresses from the 1990s and 2000s, and the general consensus (comments by the members of the server) were that the current actresses couldn't compete with them, especially in terms of looks.

Don't get me wrong: the previous generation of actresses were all absolutely stunning. But I think it's fine that today's actresses aren't as beautiful as their predecessors. After all, their physical appearance has no bearing on their acting abilities, which is what we should be judging in the first place (now, if we were judging actresses today solely on their inability to act, then it would be a different story). Not everyone has the best features, and it's rare to find someone in real life who looks as good as the older actresses did, so it's nice to see average(ish) people making a name for themselves on the big screen.

The real issue with Bollywood's current low beauty standards, in my opinion, is the double standards. The nepo actresses (Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya) are all average-looking, but the outsiders must be stunning. Insiders are allowed to be plain, but an average-looking outsider will not be given a chance. In addition, beauty standards such as fair skin, not curvy, big eyes, small nose, and so on still exist. Yes, there are average-looking actresses, but their features are all the same. Show me all kinds of plain and average looking actresses if we're getting average-looking actresses! Where have all the big-nosed actresses gone? Or do you have crooked teeth? Or perhaps a pair of eyes that are too close together? Or do you have a sallow complexion? Or do you have a slim and/or stout figure? Or perhaps curves? A dark-skinned actress or an overweight, curvy actress must look incredible, whereas a fair-skinned actress can get away with looking homely.

I've seen this opinion floating around quite a bit and I've just wanted to input my 2 cents :)