Unpopular Opinion: Ali Fazal's skill set hasn't been utilised much in Bollywood

Ali Fazal started to get the recognition he deserves in Bollywood from the most trending series Mirzapur streaming on Amazon Prime Video. And now recently his work for Ray, an anthology series is running on Netflix. But, do you know he has worked in a few Hollywood movies that garnered a lot of appreciation?





Victoria and Abdul

Victoria and Abdul is a historical period drama starring Ali Fazal, Judi Dench, and others streaming on Hulu. The movie has a unique storyline where Queen Victoria forms a friendship with an Indian clerk.





Fast & Furious 7

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson starring Fast & Furious Season 7 also features Ali Fazal in Safar's character. Watch it on Vudu.





For Here Or To Go?

A very unique storyline with which Ali Fazal debuted in Hollywood movies is streaming on Netflix. Even if the movie didn't do well, Ali's acting skills must be appreciated.





Death on the Nile

An Agatha Christie novel-based mystery thriller starring Gal Gadot along with Ali Fazal was set to release this year but due to the Covid-19 situation, it will release in 2022.





What are your thoughts about this? Do you also think that more good content should come in his way in Bollywood?