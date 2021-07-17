Unpopular Opinion: Blackpink Don't deserve all the hate that they are getting!

Hello, Lovelies!!

I decided to write on this because recently a lot is being said about Blackpink. This is an objective thought so be rational while reading this.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment with Boombayah. The song was a huge hit and they become monster rookies with it. After that there was no looking back for them, now for the controversies surrounding them, I am going to write it one after one:

THEY DONT WORK HARD: All this drama surrounding this music composition and lyric writing came after BTS. BTS are very talented musicians and they are one of a kind. Idol groups got redefined after their success but what it meant to be idols originally? they weren't supposed to write lyrics or how to compose, they were needed to just perform and dance what they were given. Blackpink are good performers, yes there is no originality but they do sing, rap and dance like how idols were supposed to. Girls Generation, Twice or even 2NE1 apart from CL didn't write their own music. BTS are music giants that stop comparing other groups with them. THAY ARE MODELS: Yes. They are. What is wrong in that, Idol groups actually start doing acting and modelling jobs pretty soon after they debut. Many Idols become idols because they want to gain recognition and opportunities. Blackpink is the biggest GG right now, so of course, they get modelling contracts. THEY DON"T HAVE TALENT: They are talented, they are not extraordinarily talented. Maybe, if BTS was not around this question would not arise at all. They are pretty good stage performers and they do dance well. so stop with this nonsense. THEY ARE LAZY: We just see their good side on social media, so stop judging them. Jimin was praised for his abs and how good he looks but you know what he said later on to ARMY? that it was eating away his soul to maintain his perfect look and he was very depressed during that time. so stop judging her, maybe she was not feeling well or something like that. THEIR SONGS ARENT GOOD; If you don't like it, stop listening to their songs. no one is forcing you. they have limited songs and it's okay. Not everyone has to release songs constantly,

this is my opinion. if you want to say something don't be rude.

let me know what you think?