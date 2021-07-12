Unpopular Opinion: Harshvardhan Rane is an underrated gem

It's my opinion, but I don't know how many of you will accept it. Harshavardhan Rane is an underrated actor, and Bollywood hasn't given him many chances. What are your thoughts?





Harshvardhan Rane debuted in Bollywood with a romantic movie Sanam Teri Kasam with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. The didn't work at the box office, but personally, I really love this movie, it may have a known plot, but the portrayal is really beautiful. The film can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.





Then he was seen in Taish, an action-thriller drama film that you can watch on Zee5 anytime. The film didn't shine in the box office and a lot of you may have not even heard of this movie, but it's a good one. IMDb has rated it 7.5.





He was last seen in Haseen Dillruba, a murder mystery thriller on Netflix. But, he didn't have much screen time but whatever he did in the film deserves mention.





Harshvardhan has the looks, body and acting skills, he is mostly known for his South Indian film Thakita Thakita. But, I think he deserves more movies in Bollywood. What do you think?