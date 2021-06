As a big Lee Min Ho fan I felt disappointed when I first saw the drama.I hated every single part of this drama and I felt a lot things in this drama were just wrong. I always hated the clichè rich guy poor girl romance but also the characters were not intresting enough either.

I didn't feel like I have to know about them or I didn't want to know what happened to the characters because they were blant and boring.

It is a drama I would not recommend to anyone.