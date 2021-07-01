Unpopular opinion: Hrithik Roshan is an overrated actor.

Don't get me wrong, I like Hrithik Roshan. He is one of the best dancers this country has ever had. And of course his greek god kind of looks. But when it comes to acting, I don't think he is that great as people think he is. You can pick any of his films, be it his debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, you can see him fumble and overdoing dramatic scenes.

Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage, Dhoom 2, Yaadein are just some of the films where you can clearly notice Hrithik struggling with emotional scenes. How can we forget the epitome of his and Kareena Kapoor's overacting in Main Prem Ki Deewaani Hu? You can say that the film was like that. But Hrithik has done the same in several of his films.

In a 2019 interview with Anupama Chopra, Hrithik himself admitted that he was just pretending to act in most of the films he has done. But post War, he has changed his approach towards acting and takes the job much more seriously. But I believe people are in awe of his looks and dancing skills that they tend to overlook his acting skills.

Do you agree with me? Do you think Hrithik is not a great actor?