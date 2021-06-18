Unpopular opinion: Imtiaz Ali is an over-rated filmmaker

Imtiaz Ali is one of the biggest directors in Bollywood right now. He has made several successful films in the romantic genre that have been also well received critically. Several of his characters like Geet from 'Jab We Met' have become iconic. But I feel he is highly over-rated. I have only liked two films of his; Jab We Met and Tamasha. Both the films had stars like Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone and their chemistry, music as well as a strong story, were a treat to watch.

But apart from these two, he has only made average films (but with good music). His last two outings just cemented my belief that he is indeed not the same filmmaker who made 'Jab We Met', a film with zero haters IMO. He always tells the same kind of story with similar themes, a clueless protagonist, lots of traveling, and how their life is repaired through love.

The greatest thing about him which I personally like is the way he depicts women. In a world where women are merely shown as props and for song and dance, Imtiaz knows how to write a strong female character that has dreams and hopes. But, this is not a reason enough to like a film. I genuinely didn't like 'Rockstar', not to mention 'Jab Harry Met Sally' and 'Love Aaj Kal 2020.' There is always a lot of pretense in his filmmaking. As if he is trying to show something that isn't there. Plus, this disregard for the working-class in 'Tamasha' really pissed me off. But all this is my opinion and you may disagree with it.