Unpopular opinion- Kiara Advani is an average actor with good film choices.

I know most of you think that Kiara will be the next big thing in Bollywood or she will be the next superstar of the industry but when I watch her films I really don't feel any of these and I have proper reasons to say so.

I think just because she isn't a star kid she has gotten away with all the bad and over acting she has done is many of her films like Indoo ki Jawani and Laxmi Bomb. Now don't come at me saying the characters demanded it because it could have been done in a more real way too.

In addition if we look at her superhit movies like Kabir Singh and Shershaah then actually she didn't even make it more than 20 minutes of on-screen in each of those films.

I am not denying that she has potential but I genuinely feel that she is really being overhyped unnecessarily. What do you think?